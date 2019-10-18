Best answer: The Pixelbook Go has two USB-C ports — one on each side — and those two ports are pretty important. They're the only ports on the Pixelbook Go besides a headphone jack.
- C and C alone: Pixelbook Go (From $649 at Amazon)
- Expand when needed: AUKEY Link PD USB-C Hub ($50 at Amazon)
Ports are always better in pairs
The original Pixelbook had three ports on it: a headphone jack and two USB-C ports. The Pixelbook Go sports the same configuration with a USB-C port on each side of the laptop and a headphone jack. This port configuration matches other premium laptops like the newest MacBooks, and having one jack on each side is handy because you can plug in your charger cable on either side.
That said, I wish that the Pixelbook Go followed in the footsteps of most other Chromebooks launched this year, like the Lenovo Chromebook C340 and ASUS C434, which still offer at least one USB-A port and a microSD card slot.
Google's Pixelbooks are just about the only Chromebooks on the market to not come with a microSD card slot, which is a bummer because it's an easy way to expand a Chromebook's storage or to transfer data from a camera or coworker's machine. At least there are still plenty of dependable USB-C hubs to use with a Chromebook these days for those times when you need to use an old wired mouse or check that old flash drive you found rattling around in your nightstand.
Keep your hubs handy
Pixelbook Go
Two USB-C ports will have to be enough.
The Pixelbook Go isn't exactly a sequel to the Pixelbook, but it kept the same port configuration as the original because who needs USB-A ports in 2019?
If you're the type of person who tends to use a lot of peripherals like awesome trackball mice, mechanical keyboards, or HDMI out to a second monitor, you'll want to invest in a USB-C hub that you can use when you're home at your desk.
A hub to can rely on
AUKEY Link PD USB-C Hub
Seven ports in one compact, reliable package.
AUKEY's best hub has three USB-A ports, a full-size SD card slot and a microSD card slot for reading memory cards, an HDMI port for extending your Pixelbook Go to a second screen, and a USB-C port for 60W passthrough PD charging.
