Best answer: The Pixelbook Go has two USB-C ports — one on each side — and those two ports are pretty important. They're the only ports on the Pixelbook Go besides a headphone jack.

Ports are always better in pairs

The original Pixelbook had three ports on it: a headphone jack and two USB-C ports. The Pixelbook Go sports the same configuration with a USB-C port on each side of the laptop and a headphone jack. This port configuration matches other premium laptops like the newest MacBooks, and having one jack on each side is handy because you can plug in your charger cable on either side.

That said, I wish that the Pixelbook Go followed in the footsteps of most other Chromebooks launched this year, like the Lenovo Chromebook C340 and ASUS C434, which still offer at least one USB-A port and a microSD card slot.

Google's Pixelbooks are just about the only Chromebooks on the market to not come with a microSD card slot, which is a bummer because it's an easy way to expand a Chromebook's storage or to transfer data from a camera or coworker's machine. At least there are still plenty of dependable USB-C hubs to use with a Chromebook these days for those times when you need to use an old wired mouse or check that old flash drive you found rattling around in your nightstand.