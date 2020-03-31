While we're all stuck working from home, many of us are digging through old closets and drawers trying to find projects to work on — maybe by turning old, washed-up gadgets into new, workable devices. I applaud the creativity and technical skills that this often requires, but I don't really possess much of either. That's why I wanted to review a do-it-yourself trick that even I can handle! I'll show you how easy Amazon makes it to turn an old dumb speaker into a new smart streamer with just an Echo device and a cable.
Products used in this guide
- Default Echo speaker: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) ($50 at Amazon)
- Cable connector: AmazonBasics 3.5mm Audio Cable ($6 at Amazon)
- Expert level: Amazon Echo Link Amp ($300 at Amazon)
How to make that old dumb speaker smart
You're about to be wowed by my technical expertise. Brace yourselves.
- Pick up your Echo Dot and turn it around.
- See that little port to the right of the power input? Take your 3.5mm audio cable, and plug one end into that port.
- Find a similar port on your old speaker, and plug the other end of the 3.5mm audio cable in.
- Ask Alexa to play your favorite song. I'll start. "Alexa, play Baby Shark."
Enjoy the tunes on your previously unused older speaker.
All kidding aside, many people don't realize that Echo speakers have this 3.5mm audio port included, and have since the original Echo Dot. Other smart speakers like the Google/Nest devices and Apple HomePod are not equipped with this feature.
While I used an Echo Dot for my example, this process works with any Echo smart speakers or Echo Show screened device as they all have the 3.5mm audio jack built-in.
If you are someone who has a more sophisticated home stereo or theater system, you may be interested in a little more firepower in the form of the Amazon Echo Link Amp. This device can connect to your legacy equipment, and serves as both a tuner and an amp. It does not have Alexa voice support however, so you'd still need the Amazon Alexa app or an Echo device to control it.
Our top equipment picks
If you want to make your speakers smart, this is the gear to get.
Fan favorite Echo
Echo Dot 3rd Gen
Popular Alexa portal
The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has a familiar design and decent speakers for the size of the device and comes in at an extremely affordable price point.
Connected devices
AmazonBasics 3.5mm Audio Cable
Plug and play
With a simple audio cable like this, you can connect your Amazon Echo smart speaker, tablet, or smartphone to any portable speaker with a 3.5mm audio jack.
DJ Alexa
Amazon Echo Link Amp
All-in-one hi-fi solution
If you have a more complicated legacy audio system and more money to spend, the Echo Link Amp brings Alexa functionality, hi-fi streaming, and a built-in amplifier to the mix.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pump up your Echo Dot Kids' Edition with these Bluetooth speakers
Unfortunately, the speaker found on the Echo Dot Kids isn't the best. Luckily, there are plenty of speaker options available on the market for you to pair with the Echo Dot Kids. Here are a few of our favorite choices and why.
Switch to a faster router using Best Buy's curbside pickup service
Now is the best time to pick up a new router for your home. With everyone working from home for the foreseeable future, it makes sense to get a router that delivers reliable Wi-Fi connectivity to all corners of your house. These are the best options available right now, and you can pick them up without leaving your car thanks to Best Buy's curbside pickup service.
Future-proof your home with these Wi-Fi 6 routers
Wi-Fi 6 has arrived and promises speeds of up to 10Gbps by combining both the 2.4GHz and two 5GHz networks in your home. Here are the best compatible routers to take advantage of the faster speeds and greater capacity of Wi-Fi 6.