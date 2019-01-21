If you have multiple Sonos speakers in your home, adding them to a group allows you to stream the same song or podcast simultaneously across all of them so you can listen to it everywhere. If you're unsure how to use groups, we'll be teaching you how to make one in the Sonos Android app!
How to group Sonos speakers using the Android app
- Open the Sonos app on your phone.
- Tap the Rooms button on the bottom navigation bar.
Tap the Group button.
- Tap the rooms you want to add to the group.
Tap Done.
Look at you! You've successfully grouped Sonos speakers into a group. Woohoo! Now, go off and enjoy your tunes no matter which room of your house you're in.
