While you're fully immersed inside your virtual world with PlayStation VR, there's no reason you wouldn't want to share it with everyone else, right? Twitch is the biggest platform on the planet for gamers to broadcast their adventures to friends, family, and complete strangers.
Streaming VR is a little different to a regular console game, mostly because you have no vision of anything that's going on outside the headset. You can't see chat, you can't monitor your stream and things like that. But it's still a great way to share gameplay from the PlayStation VR. If you're keen to get started, here's what you need to do.
How to stream directly from the PlayStation 4
- On the dashboard, go to Settings.
-
Scroll down to Sharing and Broadcasts.
-
On the next screen go to the bottom and select Link with Other Services.
-
Select Twitch.
Go to twitch.tv/activate on your browser and enter the code you're shown on the screen.
-
When directed back you'll be informed your PlayStation Network account is now linked with your Twitch account.
To stream, hit the share button on the controller.
-
Select Broadcast Gameplay.
-
Now select Twitch for which you're now already logged in.
-
Set your stream title and resolution. You can go as high as 720p 60FPS.
Hit Start Broadcasting and stream to the world.
For the best looking and most customizable streams, you'll want to use a capture card. For as easy as it is to stream directly from the PlayStation 4, you won't get the best quality video output and you can't put your own face/head onto the stream either as the PlayStation Camera will be in use for VR.
Our top equipment picks
Our recommendation would be the Elgato HD60S or the HD60 Pro if you have a desktop tower. Not only are you getting a great capture card but you get some included, free software that's both PlayStation VR friendly and allows you to stream directly to Twitch.
Elgato Game Capture software is incredibly simple to use and perfect for beginners to get their feet wet with. It's well laid out and doesn't have too many complicated settings. The overview video above gives a quick run through of things, and it's the same to use with a PlayStation 4 as it is an Xbox One. You have simple controls to alter the output of your stream, keep the audio in tabs and even to add a fancy overlay or webcam.
Stream away
Elgato HD60S
Perfect capture
The Elgato HD60S is the perfect capture card to make sure you don't miss a single moment of all your best gaming moments. Stream and record in great quality.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which Oculus Quest games can I play while seated?
You don't need a lot of space or to run around to have fun on your Oculus Quest. You can enjoy these titles from the comfort of your favorite seat.
Best gifts for PS4 owners
If you have someone in your life that lives or dies by their PlayStation 4, these gift ideas may make you their favorite person this year.
Grab the WipEout: Omega collection for free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.