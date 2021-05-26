In March of 2021, Google updated the search box in Google Drive to change some operators you can use to search for files. If you're using your Chromebook, Android phone, or desktop, these will make finding files easier since you'll be able to filter the people involved with the files themselves. You can use these search terms to filter out to whom a file has been shared, who owns it, who you got it from, and who you sent it to.

How to use operators to find files easier in Drive

To use the operators, enter them in the Search box at the top of Google drive, as demonstrated below.