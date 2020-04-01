With the Easter holiday just around the corner, I thought it might be fun to take a look at the "Easter Eggs" available for discovery within the Amazon Alexa app. For those of you not familiar with the double-meaning of the term, an Easter Egg in a video game, media, or software development lingo refers to a hidden trick, tip, or tool that can serve to help you along, or just provide some fun, comic relief. Believe it or not, there are quite a few areas of the Alexa app that fit this alternate definition quite well, and you can turn to some of them to stave off some of the monotony of being quarantined or working from home.

How to discover new things to try with Alexa

The Amazon Alexa app is more than just a way to set up and control your Echo devices. In fact, the app has a treasure trove of settings, ways to create Routines, Blueprints, and discover Skills. Another "hidden" feature is actually front and center in the main menu. It's called Things to Try. Let's check it out.

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your device. Tap on the menu icon (3 lines) at the top left of the screen. Tap on Things to Try. Within this sub-menu, you'll see a rather extensive list of a dozen or so categories that you can explore, including What's New, Fun with Alexa, and Productivity. Click on a subject to start exploring new and novel things you can do with Alexa and the Amazon Echo!

I've explored this section of the app many times, and every time I revisit, I discover something new that I can do with Alexa. For instance, did you know that you can adjust the speed of Alexa's speech?

Alexa can do so much more than just tell you the weather, a bit of trivia, or play a song request. Take just a few minutes of your downtime to explore just all that you can do with this powerful app and voice assistant!

How to discover hidden 'Easter Eggs' with Alexa

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your device. Tap on the menu icon (3 lines) at the top left of the screen. Tap on Things to Try. Tap on Fun with Alexa. Tap on Easter Eggs. Start asking Alexa some of the fun prompts, like "Alexa, give me an Easter egg," and see what happens!

In a nod to the software version of the term, Amazon's developers included a dedicated section for Easter Eggs that isn't impossible to find but isn't right there in your face either when you open the app. Even I, someone who has multiple Amazon Echos around the house, had forgotten about or not yet known about some of these fun little tricks and quirks.

How to find virtual Easter Eggs with Alexa

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your device. Tap on the menu icon (3 lines) at the top left of the screen. Tap on Skills & Games. Tap on the search field. Type in Easter Eggs. Tap on the top result, and start playing with Alexa!

If your family doesn't have ready access to a backyard, garden, or public park to hide and search for Easter eggs, then perhaps this Alexa skill can help to entertain the little ones on that special Sunday morning.

