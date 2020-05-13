Whether you're trying to save some money on your calling plan, or if you just want to take advantage of your strong home Wi-Fi signal while you're stuck working from home, you should learn how to enable Wi-Fi calling on your smartphone. While there might be a slight discrepancy between carriers or geographic locations, following the steps below should do the trick in toggling on Wi-Fi calling for your OnePlus phone.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on a OnePlus phone

Note that options may vary by carrier and location. The example below was done on a Mint Mobile SIM running on T-Mobile's network.

Open the Settings app. Tap on Wi-Fi & internet. Tap on SIM & network. Tap on your active SIM. Toggle the Wi-Fi calling switch to the on position. Tap Calling preference. Tap Call over Wi-Fi as your preference.

Now you can make your phone calls over Wi-Fi when on one of your selected Wi-Fi networks (like at home), and potentially save some money on your plan.

Just remember that different carriers may have different ways to switch on Wi-Fi calling. For example, you may be asked to verify your emergency services address before Wi-Fi calling can be fully enabled. This is because your carrier and local authorities want to be able to reach you in the event of a 911 or emergency call from your mobile phone.

Our top equipment picks

If you're going to be using Wi-Fi calling, why not make sure your home network is optimized? I've set up an eero mesh system and swear by it. Why not try it for yourself?