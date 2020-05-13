Oneplus Wifi HeroSource: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

Whether you're trying to save some money on your calling plan, or if you just want to take advantage of your strong home Wi-Fi signal while you're stuck working from home, you should learn how to enable Wi-Fi calling on your smartphone. While there might be a slight discrepancy between carriers or geographic locations, following the steps below should do the trick in toggling on Wi-Fi calling for your OnePlus phone.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on a OnePlus phone

Note that options may vary by carrier and location. The example below was done on a Mint Mobile SIM running on T-Mobile's network.

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap on Wi-Fi & internet.
  3. Tap on SIM & network.

  4. Tap on your active SIM.

    Oneplus Wifi 1Source: Android Central

  5. Toggle the Wi-Fi calling switch to the on position.
  6. Tap Calling preference.

  7. Tap Call over Wi-Fi as your preference.

    Oneplus Wifi 2Source: Android Central

Now you can make your phone calls over Wi-Fi when on one of your selected Wi-Fi networks (like at home), and potentially save some money on your plan.

Just remember that different carriers may have different ways to switch on Wi-Fi calling. For example, you may be asked to verify your emergency services address before Wi-Fi calling can be fully enabled. This is because your carrier and local authorities want to be able to reach you in the event of a 911 or emergency call from your mobile phone.

