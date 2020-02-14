Whenever you're setting up WhatsApp on a new phone, you'll have to verify the phone number with a one-time password. WhatsApp also lets you add an extra layer of security in the form of a PIN. This way, you will have to enter the one-time password sent on your registered phone number, and a six-digit PIN as well before you can install WhatsApp on your phone. Here's how to get started.
How to enable two-factor authentication in WhatsApp for Android
- Open WhatsApp from the app drawer or home screen.
- Select the action overflow menu (three vertical dots on the top right corner).
Hit Settings.
- Tap Account.
- Select Two-step verification.
Hit Enable to set up a PIN.
- Enter your six-digit PIN.
- Add an email address that will be used to reset your PIN should you forget it.
Confirm your email address and hit Done to finish.
You'll now need to enter your PIN the next time you're setting up WhatsApp, whether that's on a new phone or if you're reinstalling the app. It's easy enough to reset the PIN should you forget it, so make sure you furnish an email account so you don't get locked out of your account.
