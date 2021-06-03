While there are many reasons to invest in an Android smartwatch, most people are interested in the various health and fitness tracking features offered. If you're the proud owner of the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Watch Active, you'll be glad to know that you can easily enable continuous heart rate tracking on your device. The same goes for the newer Galaxy Watch Active 2.



Whether you're a beginner who wants to start monitoring your heart rate patterns throughout the day or you're an advanced athlete who uses this data to track and improve your performance, continuous heart rate tracking can be quite useful. All you have to do is navigate through a few menus within the Samsung Helth app on your watch and make the necessary changes!

How to enable continuous heart rate tracking

Start by pressing the power key on your smartwatch. Launch the Samsung Health app from the main menu. Swipe until you reach the heart rate icon and select it. Navigate to the bottom of the screen. Select HR and stress measurement or Auto HR settings. Depending on your watch, there are a few automatic measurement options to pick from. To enable continuous heart rate tracking, select measure continuously (or always).

Once you've enabled this setting, your Galaxy Watch or Watch Active will now monitor your heart rate continuously. You won't have to take manual measurements throughout the day. Keep in mind that this setting will drain your battery faster.

Remember that you can always return to the same menu at any time and change the setting to manual measurement only (or never). There's also an option to take frequent measurements throughout the day, which will typically monitor your heart rate every 10 minutes while you're still.

Monitor your heart rate with a Galaxy Watch or Watch Active