Best answer: The same machine learning that helps improve portrait photos and power Magic Eraser also makes the Pixel 6 camera more inclusive for all skin tones through its Real Tone feature.

What is Real Tone?

Google developed its Real Tone camera tech with a mission to make its camera and image products more equitable when photographing people of color, especially for those with darker skin tones. Historically, a lack of diverse testing meant that today's cameras weren't built to accurately portray all skin tones in their natural beauty. Unfortunately, this also means that smartphones continue to carry that bias, ultimately delivering unflattering photos for people of color. But it's not just smartphone cameras that struggle here. We've seen all sorts of camera-enabled tech issues when it comes to people who aren't light-skinned.

So with the launch of its Pixel 6, Google is trying to tackle this issue using Real Tone. With this feature, the camera hardware and software work in tandem to match the actual tone of the people in frame. And it works surprisingly well, especially for a first-generation product.

How it works isn't that simple to explain without sounding like there's a good bit of magic at play. But really, it's no different than any other aspect of computational photography that powers the best Android camera phones. It just needed a company to spend the time and money to work on it.

When you tap the shutter button in the camera app on your phone, the work of building a great photograph has already started. Camera lenses and sensors aren't particularly smart, but they're very good at their intended purposes: collecting and focusing light. Using multiple captures and electronic filters, sensor data is collected at very specific points of light in colors red, blue, and green.