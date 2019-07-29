Best answer: If you want to bring an Android phone to Visible, you can confirm that it works by entering its IMEI number on Visible's website. Alternatively, if you want to bring an iPhone over to Visible, it's as easy as selecting your model and carrier it was previously used on.
Use Visible's compatibility checker
Visible allows you to bring your own phone over to its service, and to be 100% sure that it'll work without any problems, the best thing to do is to use Visible's compatibility checker.
On the compatibility page, you'll be asked if you have an iPhone or Android phone. If you select Android, you'll need to enter your phone's IMEI number. Once the number is entered, Visible will let you know if it'll work or not.
If you aren't sure where to find your phone's IMEI, go to Settings -> About phone -> Status. From there, you should see the IMEI number.
Alternatively, if you have an iPhone, Visible will ask you to confirm what model it is and what carrier it was previously used on.
Android support is growing, but still limited
Visible's support for Android phones isn't quite as extensive as we'd like. At this time, only the following Android devices can be used on Visible:
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- Motorola Moto G7 Power
While full support for the Pixel 3 and 3a series is great to see, there are a lot of notable omissions — such as the Galaxy S10, Note 9, OnePlus 7 Pro, LG G8, etc.
Visible says it's working on adding more phones to its service, so hopefully we'll see this list grow a lot in the near future.
Just about every modern iPhone will work
On the flip side, Visible has fantastic iPhone support.
Visible works with every iPhone that's been released since 2014, starting with the iPhone 6 and going all the way up to the XS and XR.
It is noted that "select" models of the iPhone SE and iPhone 7 are not compatible, so it's still recommended that you go through Visible's compatibility checker to be 100% sure you're good to go.

