If you're like me, you get your best ideas at the worst times. Luckily, so long as you're within earshot of Alexa or the Alexa app, you can save that great idea as a note that you can reference later. I'll show you how in the steps below.
How to create notes in the Alexa app manually
- Open the Alexa app on your smartphone.
- Tap on the menu icon (three lines) at the top left of the app.
Tap on Lists & Notes.
- Tap on the Notes tab.
- Tab on the + sign next to Add Note.
Type in what you want to remember, and press Save.
That's it! Your notes will be saved in this section of the Alexa app by date until you decide to delete them.
How to create notes with Alexa verbally
Creating notes with Alexa by using your voice is super simple. Observe.
- Call out to your Alexa-enabled device to "make a note" and then tell her what you want to remember.
That's pretty much it! After this, you can go into the app under Lists & Notes and see what you wanted to remember, or you can ask your Echo Show or screened Alexa device to show you your notes.
In addition to creating, saving, and referencing notes, Alexa can help enhance your productivity with alarms, calendar events, lists, reminders, and more! Dive down the productivity rabbit hole and see what all you can accomplish with Alexa by tapping on the Things to Try section of the Alexa app.
