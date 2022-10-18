Every Fitbit watch, plus the Google Pixel Watch, comes with a free trial to Fitbit Premium, which unlocks a ton of features like Daily Readiness Score and pro workouts that make them more useful. But if you only want basic tracking to export to another fitness app, or want that subscription money for a personal trainer instead, you may decide you don't need Premium anymore.

In that case, we'll show you how to cancel Fitbit Premium.

How to cancel Fitbit Premium on the web

1. Go to Fitbit.com (opens in new tab) and click on the person icon at the top right of the page.

2. Log in to your account, then click the icon again and select My account.

3. In the left sidebar, click My subscriptions.

Here you can click on your plan and cancel it, effective the end of its term. If you are still within your free trial period, you will follow the same steps listed above.

Note that if your free trial has expired, all Fitbit Premium sales are final and non-refundable. So if you signed up for a month-to-month plan, you'd only be out the $9.99 for one month if you missed the cut-off date to cancel before you're charged (as long as you cancel within that first paid month). However, if you signed up for the annual plan, you will be out the entire $79.99.

How to cancel Fitbit Premium in the app

1. On your Android device, open the Google Play Store app and tap on the menu icon (three lines on top left corner).

1a. Or, on your iOS device, open Settings and tap your name at the top.

2. Tap on Subscriptions.

3. Locate your Fitbit Premium subscription from the list, and tap on the icon.

4. Tap on cancel subscription.

If you are still within your free trial period, you will follow the same steps listed above.

Even if you signed up for Fitbit Premium from your Android device, you can still manage or cancel your subscription on the web (opens in new tab) by following the same steps as above.

Premium trials come with new models

The nice thing about buying a Fitbit is that you usually get a six-month period to see if you like it before you have to decide whether to cancel or keep the subscription.

Most of the best Fitbit trackers include the free trial, though the length varies. Some only give you three months, while the Inspire 2 offers a full 12 months; but most, including the new Pixel Watch and Fitbit Sense 2, have a six-month trial.

That'll give you plenty of time to test Fitbit Premium against other subscriptions, such as Apple Fitness+, so you can make an informed decision.

