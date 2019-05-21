The OnePlus 7 Pro was officially released on Friday, May 17. Even though it's only been on the market for a few short days, some of our AC forum community members have already gotten their hands on the device and have been putting it through its paces to see how it performs in the real world.

We've already praised the 7 Pro quite a lot in our full review, but now, we want to check in with those people that are rocking the phone as their daily driver to see what they think about it.