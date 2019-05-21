The OnePlus 7 Pro was officially released on Friday, May 17. Even though it's only been on the market for a few short days, some of our AC forum community members have already gotten their hands on the device and have been putting it through its paces to see how it performs in the real world.

We've already praised the 7 Pro quite a lot in our full review, but now, we want to check in with those people that are rocking the phone as their daily driver to see what they think about it.

ajb1965

Biiiiiig phooooooone and I love it! OK it weighs a ton, let's just get that out of the way. Much heavier than the 6T and a tad more than the Note 9. If you don't care for heavy phones you might want to look elsewhere. Display is quite stunning. It reminded me of the first time I saw a Galaxy S7 Edge. That big (at the time) bright curved glass and popping colors. The OP7 gives me that...

YMarkY

Another one here that came from the 6T. I'm very happy with the change. The 7 Pro is one fast device and the screen is gorgeous. I'm running Nova on mine so I have messed around with the updated Oxygen release.

RaRa85

Got mine. Loving it so far especially this huge display! This phone is fast and smooth just as they claimed and the haptics feel just as good as on the V30.

soma4society

I'm only a short afternoon in with mine, but so far I'm very impressed. The size is not as jarring as I anticipated it would be. It's very responsive and snappy, as OnePlus phones tend to be. And of course I'm loving the screen. The curved edges are something I thought would bother me a little more than it does. I'd still rather have a flat display but I think I can acclimate to the design on...

What about you? How are you liking the OnePlus 7 Pro?

