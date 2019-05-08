Google I/O 2019's opening keynote was jam-packed with announcement after announcement. In addition to a much more powerful Google Assistant, the new Nest Hub Max smart display, and Pixel 3a unveiling, Google also launched Beta 3 for Android Q.

Beta 3 is full of goodies we haven't seen in previous iterations, including an overhauled gesture navigation system and a fully-functioning dark mode.

Some of our AC forum members are already rocking the new software, and these are their initial impressions.