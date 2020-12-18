With Hotspot Shield offering a free VPN solution — especially as it is one that is regarded as among the best available —you might wonder why you would want to pay for its service. Though its free offering is pretty great, it does of course have some limitations that might make it unviable for many users such as a cap on speeds, data, and the number of devices you can use it on.

Thankfully, you can try out Hotspot Shield's Premium VPN offering and save as much as 81% right now. Better yet, there's a 45-day money-back guarantee so you can put it through its paces in the real world before deciding whether to keep it or not.

Last sale of the year Hotspot Shield VPN Hotspot Shield has both free and paid plans, but the latter removes device and bandwidth limits. Right now, its price has been slashed by as much as 81% for the holidays so you can try it out for yourself with a 45-day money-back guarantee. $2.49 per month See at Hotspot Shield

At the Hotspot Shield site, you can snag a 3-year plan for just $89.64. That's an 81% discount versus paying monthly for that period of time, saving you over $375, and drops the monthly equivalent cost to only $2.49 making this one of the best cheap VPN deals available right now. Don't want to commit to three years upfront? You can still save 54% by going for its 1-year plan, dropping the monthly cost to $5.99.

You probably already know what a VPN is and why they are useful. They enable you to keep your private information private, feel safe in the knowledge that your device's security is intact, and get around geographical barriers that otherwise restrict online content.

Hotspot Shield Premium has a solid set of features when it comes to a VPN. It has 1,800+ servers in 80+ countries around the world and uses 256-bit AES encryption, DNS Leak Protection, and keeps no logs about user activity so you surf anonymously.

You'll get unlimited data with the Premium plan, a connection up to four times faster than the free option, and an optimized experience for streaming Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more. You'll also get full access to all of Hotspot Shield's servers rather than the one U.S.-based server available with the free version.

You can run Hotspot Shield on five devices at once which should be plenty for most people and it has apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, and more. You can install it on your compatible router, allowing you to have any device connected to that and therefore hidden behind the safety of the VPN.

Today's deal saves you around $378, though you can only get this deal for a limited time. You'll get a 45-day money-back guarantee, so there's no risk with trying it out.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.