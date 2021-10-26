What you need to know
- The Honor 50 has finally been launched globally.
- Honor had launched the phone in China in June this year.
- It is set to go on sale in Europe from November 12 for a starting price of €529 (about $614).
Former Huawei sub-brand Honor has finally announced the global launch of the Honor 50, a premium mid-ranger that was released in China earlier this year.
Honor's answer to the best mid-range Android phones comes with a 6.57-inch curved OLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup that includes a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes equipped with a 32MP front camera. Keeping the lights on is a 4,300mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. Honor claims it only takes 20 minutes for the phone's battery to be charged from 0% to 70%.
The Honor 50 also happens to be the company's first phone since its split from Huawei to ship with Google apps and services. It runs Android 11 with Honor's custom Magic UI 4.2 on top.
The Honor 50 will be going on sale in more than 40 countries around the world starting November 12. In Europe, the phone has been priced at €529 for the 6GB/128GB version and €599 for the 8GB/256GB version. Unsurprisingly, Honor says it has no plans to launch the phone in North America.
Alongside the global launch of the Honor 50, the company has also launched a new budget phone called the Honor 50 Lite. The phone will be available in Europe soon for a starting price of €299 (about $350). It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor. The Honor 50 Lite supports 66W wired charging as well, just like the standard Honor 50.
