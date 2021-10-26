Former Huawei sub-brand Honor has finally announced the global launch of the Honor 50, a premium mid-ranger that was released in China earlier this year.

Honor's answer to the best mid-range Android phones comes with a 6.57-inch curved OLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup that includes a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes equipped with a 32MP front camera. Keeping the lights on is a 4,300mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. Honor claims it only takes 20 minutes for the phone's battery to be charged from 0% to 70%.