These Eero deals are available in several different configurations, suitable for small, medium, and larger-sized living spaces. Whether you live in a studio apartment or a suburban McMansion, one of these kits will have you and your home well covered.

We're now into the second day of Amazon's 2020 Prime Day event, and the great deals on smart home electronics continue to amaze us. Case in point: Eero is offering significant discounts on some of its most popular Wi-Fi mesh router systems. Right now, you can save up to $75 on a setup that will have your home internet humming along faster than ever!

If you live in an apartment or smaller home, you might as well save some money and go for the single Eero router. Its dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi can cover up to 1,500 sq feet of real estate, delivering speeds up to 550 Mbps.

The Eero 2 Pack system can cover homes up to 3,000 square feet, intelligently spreading up to 550 Mbps around your home. Setup is a breeze, and your Eero system will work with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Bluetooth LE 5.0.

A three-piece Eero mesh Wi-Fi unit might seem like overkill for many homes in that it can reliably spread your internet signal across spaces of up to 5,000. Eero says this system is best for internet speeds up to 350 Mbps, but I have this system in my home and have seen speeds approaching 1 Gbps, so your mileage may vary.

A mesh Wi-Fi system from Eero is a great value during the best of times, but it can be a true lifesaver during these pandemic times that we're all living through. It provides a strong signal throughout your home for all of the working, studying, and video streaming you and your family are doing right now and into the future.

You will want to choose an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system that best corresponds to the size of your living space is. Most folks who live in an apartment should opt for the single Eero router, while the vast majority of people living in single-family homes should probably pick up the Eero mesh 2 pack. Large homes or workspaces are best suited with the Eero mesh 3 pack.

It should be noted that you can always start small and add on additional routers after the fact if you feel that you need better coverage. My home is around 2,300 square feet, and I bought the 3 Pack earlier this year. It's proven very effective at spreading the Wi-Fi signal around my house, both upstairs and downstairs, through several walls and obstacles.