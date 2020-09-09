What you need to know
- Holopoint is a fast-paced skill-based action game that'll give you a real workout.
- You'll be training your archery skills against ninja, samurai, and fast-reaction targets that shoot back, all in a dojo setting.
- Holopoint retails for $15 on Steam and will be available on the Oculus Quest on September 10, 2020.
If you're getting bored of Beat Saber and tired of working out in Superhot, a new kind of workout is headed to the Oculus Quest on September 10. Holopoint is an archery training game that'll have you sweating and breathing hard as you launch arrows as ninja, samurai, and holographic targets that all shoot back. You'll be ducking, dodging, and flipping every which way as you train to be the ultimate ninja archer in this skill-based game. The original Holopoint launched on PC VR headsets back in 2016 and featured 60 waves of enemies to progress through, each wave with its own set of challenges to complete.
Holopoint for the Oculus Quest is a particularly big deal because of the design of the Quest. As a wire-free standalone VR system, the Oculus Quest is perfectly suited for the 360-degree gameplay that awaits you in Holopoint. Enemies descend on you from all angles and positions, and ditching the wire that most PC VR headsets have should make this even more enjoyable than the original experience.
Alzan Studios, the developer of Holopoint, hasn't revealed many details yet other than the availability of the game on the Quest, so there's no telling if this will just be the original title or if it'll also include the Holopoint Chronicles campaign mode. At the very least, it will likely include the original wave-based mode as well as the time-trial mode, which can be used as a timed workout, of sorts. Holopoint retails for $15 on Steam and could rank among the best workout games on the Oculus Quest once it lands. Until then, check out the original trailer for the game below.
Become one with your bow
Holopoint
A fast-paced adventure
Train your archery skills in Holopoint as you duck and dodge projectiles while shooting ninja, samurai, and reactive targets in a traditional dojo setting.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How are you liking Android 11 so far?
Android 11 has officially started rolling out to users. So let us know — how are you liking/disliking the update so far?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: The future isn't flat
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 demonstrates Samsung's ability to improve upon its own designs at an incredible rate, with a stronger hinge and a much larger cover display that makes for a completely new experience.
Samsung leak reveals everything about the Galaxy S20 FE
The Galaxy S20 FE has been listed online on the Samsung Philippines website ahead of its imminent launch.
Best Oculus Quest Grips for Beat Saber 2020
Beat Saber is a ton of fun, but what could make it better? Playing with grips that make your VR controllers feel like actual lightsabers, of course! We'll show you which grips are the best for Beat Saber on the Oculus Quest.