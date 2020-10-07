HMD Global is finally bringing Android 10 to the Nokia 3.1 and 5.1

What you need to know
- HMD Global announced the rollout of Android 10 to the Nokia 3.1 and 5.1.
- These are the final phones on its Android 10 rollout list.
- The company hasn't rolled out Android 11 to any of its devices, nor have they announced a rollout plan.
HMD Global is finally rolling out Android 10 to the Nokia 3.1 and 5.1, the company announced on Twitter (via Android Police).
The update will be coming to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam in the first wave of updates. HMD Global notes that 10% of all these approved markets will receive the new update by today. another 50% will get it by Oct 10th, with it reaching all of these places by Oct 12th.
With this, the company should be done with its Android 10 rollout. Over the past year, HMD Global has brought Android 10 Go Edition to the Nokia 1 and 2.1 families, as well as regular Android 10 to the Nokia 3.1 Plus and 5.1 Plus. The Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 were the last phones on this list, and now they've finally been updated (though months past schedule).
Hopefully, it now launches Android 11 soon, especially in phones like the Nokia 8.3 which shipped after Google's next update launched.
