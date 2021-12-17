New Tidal customers can get a great deal on three months of service to see if Hi-Fi audio is all it's cracked up to be. Tidal's HiFi level comes with access to over 80 million songs with audio quality up to 1411kbps and is just $1 for your first three months. If you're looking for even higher quality audio, you can check out HiFi+ for just $2. HiFi will renew for $9.99 per month after the promotion and HiFi+ will renew for $19.99.

Tidal has a few things going for it that make it the preferred choice for many starting with audio quality. We've gotten used to compressed audio losing the fine details in our music but Tidal has focused on delivering higher quality streams than its competitors since its inception. Even its cheaper plan has up to 1411kbps audio quality which is more than enough for clear listening on the vast majority of Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Still, if you've got a phone with a Hi-Fi DAC or you've upgraded to a great set of wireless headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4s you can get a lot more out of HiFi+. This level includes access to master quality tracks with up to 9216kbps. This level also includes Dolby Atmos and Sony's 360 Reality Audio support for a better listening experience.

If you've been thinking about upgrading to some better headphones or want to make the most of a Hi-Fi home stereo, you need the right content to play on it. Of course, collecting a shelf full of vinyls is a lot of fun but having quick access to nearly any song you can think of without compromising on quality is still very important.

Sign up for three months for just $1 Tidal HiFi

Tidal HiFi | $1 for 3 months Try Tidal for 3 months and get access to millions of songs and over 350 thousand music videos on your Android phone. $1 for 3 months at Tidal Tidal HiFi+ | $2 for 3 months Unlock Hi-Fi audio with master quality audio, Dolby Atmos, and Sony 360 Reality Audio support. You can also support your favorite artists with 10% of your payment going directly to the artists. $2 for 3 months at Tidal

Tidal has a ton of competition from all sides with both Apple, Google, Spotify, and Amazon all offering music streaming services to compete. Some have even started implementing high-resolution audio. Still, Tidal remains one of the best music streaming apps on Android and if you sign up for HiFi+, 10% of your subscription will go directly to your most played artists.