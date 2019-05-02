We already have a decent amount of information on hardware on offer with the OnePlus 7 Pro, and we now have a clearer look at the device itself. Android Central has obtained press renders from noted leaker Ishan Agarwal, and we get to see the all-screen front and other design tweaks. The render above is of the OnePlus 7 Pro in Nebula Blue, and it shows off the rear camera array — which now features three cameras.

OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will feature a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and the primary camera will be a 48MP sensor that takes 12MP photos. There's no confirmation regarding the third camera, but we'll likely see a wide-angle lens. Aside from the oblong camera housing, the design at the back is largely unchanged from the 6T. The positioning of the power and volume buttons and the Alert Slider is also unchanged from last year.

The major change is at the front, with the OnePlus 7 Pro sporting an all-screen front with no cutouts. The design is possible as the phone has a retractable front camera that's similar to what we've seen on Vivo phones of late. The mechanised slider means the OnePlus 7 Pro has virtually no bezels whatsoever, and the effect is pretty great. With the device set to sport a display with a buttery smooth 90Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution, the display is going to be the marquee feature on the OnePlus 7 Pro.