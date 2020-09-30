The Pixel 5 is now official, and Google is offering a single variant in its flagship series this year, breaking away from previous Pixel releases. There's a good reason for this, and it has to do with manufacturing setbacks Google faced due to the pandemic.

Google originally intended to release two phones in the Pixel 5 series: a regular variant and a more premium version that would have been called the Pixel 5s. The Pixel 5s moniker was still in effect as the phones made their way through EVT (Engineering Validation Test) — a testing phase where hardware issues are ironed out — but Google changed the naming convention shortly thereafter.

Production delays with Pixel 4a meant Google had to rethink its flagship naming convention.

The change was largely because of delays with the launch of the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a was initially slated to debut at I/O 2020 back in May, with Google counting on its mid-range phone being on shelves for five months before the Pixel 5 series showed up in October. But with the launch date for the phone pushed back to August — and retail availability not kicking off until August 20 — Google had to rethink its 2020 naming strategy.

The regular Pixel 5 became the Pixel 4a 5G (at one point, it was called the Pixel 4a XL), and the Pixel 5s became the Pixel 5. Google didn't want to cannibalize sales of the Pixel 4a by announcing two models in the Pixel 5 series just a few months after the 4a made its debut, and that's why it went with the Pixel 4a 5G moniker for the regular Pixel 5.