What you need to know
- Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones will not be launched in India.
- The company has decided against launching the phones in India due to global demand supply issues.
- Pixel 4a was the last phone that Google launched in the country.
The all-new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which are Google's answer to the best Android phones from Samsung and Xiaomi, will not be coming to India.
In a statement sent to Gadgets360, Google confirmed that it won't be able to make its latest Pixel phones available in the country "due to a variety of factors including global demand supply issues."
The news certainly doesn't come as a surprise, since Google hasn't launched a flagship Pixel phone in India since 2018. The budget-friendly Pixel 4a was the last phone that the company released in the country.
Google had decided against launching the Pixel 4 in India as the phone's Soli radar hardware didn't meet the guidelines for use in the country. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, on the other hand, weren't launched in India due to the non-availability of 5G networks.
Another reason behind the decision may be the low volumes that the country's premium smartphone segment currently sees. Google hasn't seen much success in the Indian smartphone in the past, mainly due to the premium pricing of Pixel phones.
Unlike Samsung, Xiaomi, and other popular Android OEMs, Google doesn't have a local manufacturing facility either. India's premium smartphone segment is dominated by OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple. Despite being the leader in the country's budget smartphone segment, Xiaomi has also struggled to steal market share from the trio in the premium segment.
Google Pixel 4a
While it may not be as impressive as the new Pixel 6 series phones, the Pixel 4a is still a great option if you're looking for an affordable mid-ranger with a capable camera and a relatively compact size. The Pixel 4a is guaranteed to receive Android OS updates and regular security patches until August 2023.
