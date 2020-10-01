Saving money on home appliances is easy if you know where to look. BackMarket is a great first stop as this online retailer routinely features deals on refurbished and used items in mint condition that seem practically brand new. BackMarket also offers free U.S. shipping and a 12-month warranty on everything it sells.

This week BackMarket has a large selection of home appliances available refurbished and in mint condition at some stellar low prices, from pressure cookers and indoor grills to vacuum cleaners and more, including items from top brands like Shark and Ninja.

Ninja pressure cookers are an essential pick for those looking for more help in the kitchen. Pressure cooking takes up to 70% less time than traditional methods too. Today BackMarket has the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker on sale for $159, or you can take a step up to the Ninja Pressure Cooker FD401 for $205. You may be able to save even more by selecting a different product condition other than Mint.

With the winter months not far away, the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill may be even more useful than usual soon. BackMarket has this grill available refurbished and in mint condition for just $185, saving you $115 off its original cost. This model can also serve as an air fryer and can roast, bake, or dehydrate foods as well.

Shark vacuums are currently on sale as well. The most affordable option available today is the Shark Rocket Cordless Stick Vacuum that's now down to $149. Meanwhile, the upgraded Shark Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for just $10 more, $159. If you have a bit more to spend on your next vacuum, you should take a look at the Shark Apex Uplight Lift-away DuoClean Vacuum. It's now on sale for $185, saving you just over $100 off its original cost.