  • Samsung has revealed that it plans to roll out the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update starting this month.
  • Ahead of the rollout, Samsung has detailed all the new One UI 3.0 features on its website.
  • Samsung's One UI 3.0 beta program is currently open to the Galaxy S20 series and Note 20 series devices.

Last month, Samsung kicked off the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) public beta program for the Galaxy S20 series phones. The company has released three beta builds for the Galaxy S20 series so far, with the latest build still limited to just a single market. Samsung Malaysia has now updated its website with more information on One UI 3.0, including the release timeframe.

According to Samsung Malaysia, the One UI 3.0 update will begin rolling out to its best Android phones from "November 2020 or later." Although Samsung hasn't shared more details yet, we expect the update to hit the Galaxy S20 series first, followed by the Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung's older flagships such as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, will probably have to wait slightly longer for the Android 11 update.

Samsung says the latest version of its custom Android skin is "designed for your convenience." It comes with an enhanced Quick Panel that lets you easily switch between music and videos. There is also an improved Notification panel, which provides you with more information at a glance, even when your phone is locked. Additionally, the update will add support for full-screen video calls, AR emoji masks, and more.

One UI 3.0 will also improve the Multi-Active Window feature to provide a more enjoyable multitasking experience on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold, and Galaxy Tab S7 series.

