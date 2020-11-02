What you need to know
- Samsung has revealed that it plans to roll out the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update starting this month.
- Ahead of the rollout, Samsung has detailed all the new One UI 3.0 features on its website.
- Samsung's One UI 3.0 beta program is currently open to the Galaxy S20 series and Note 20 series devices.
Last month, Samsung kicked off the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) public beta program for the Galaxy S20 series phones. The company has released three beta builds for the Galaxy S20 series so far, with the latest build still limited to just a single market. Samsung Malaysia has now updated its website with more information on One UI 3.0, including the release timeframe.
According to Samsung Malaysia, the One UI 3.0 update will begin rolling out to its best Android phones from "November 2020 or later." Although Samsung hasn't shared more details yet, we expect the update to hit the Galaxy S20 series first, followed by the Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung's older flagships such as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, will probably have to wait slightly longer for the Android 11 update.
Samsung says the latest version of its custom Android skin is "designed for your convenience." It comes with an enhanced Quick Panel that lets you easily switch between music and videos. There is also an improved Notification panel, which provides you with more information at a glance, even when your phone is locked. Additionally, the update will add support for full-screen video calls, AR emoji masks, and more.
One UI 3.0 will also improve the Multi-Active Window feature to provide a more enjoyable multitasking experience on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold, and Galaxy Tab S7 series.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
From the Editor's Desk: Holding our collective breath
We've all been holding our breath this year for many reasons, from widespread wildfire smoke to a pandemic virus, to vitriolic cultural and political discourse. It all seems to be coming to a head this Tuesday with the election, but we'd be wise to let out some air and take care of ourselves before we explode.
T-Mobile TVision review: A cheaper cable alternative with familiar tropes
Now that it's securely the third biggest name in wireless, T-Mobile is branching into the streaming world with TVision — its new live TV service. TVision looks great on paper, but how does it perform in real-world use?
Which phone takes the best photos? We compared some of our favorites
We've enjoyed a surprisingly great year for smartphone photography (and basically nothing else). This year, we've seen larger camera sensors, more powerful AI-driven photography, and ultra-wide lenses finally make their way to more phones — so which 2020 launch takes the best photos?
Pair that snazzy Galaxy S20 FE with an awesome case to keep it protected
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.