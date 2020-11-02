Last month, Samsung kicked off the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) public beta program for the Galaxy S20 series phones. The company has released three beta builds for the Galaxy S20 series so far, with the latest build still limited to just a single market. Samsung Malaysia has now updated its website with more information on One UI 3.0, including the release timeframe.

According to Samsung Malaysia, the One UI 3.0 update will begin rolling out to its best Android phones from "November 2020 or later." Although Samsung hasn't shared more details yet, we expect the update to hit the Galaxy S20 series first, followed by the Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung's older flagships such as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, will probably have to wait slightly longer for the Android 11 update.