What you need to know
- New renders showing what the Google Pixel 4a XL would have looked like have surfaced.
- The renders reveal a hole-punch display and a dual-camera setup on the back.
- Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 4a on July 13.
Unlike the Pixel 3a series, Google's upcoming Pixel 4a series is expected to be available in just a single size. The bigger Pixel 4a XL is said to have been canceled, so a successor to the Pixel 3a XL will not arrive this year. Despite the fact that the phone has been canceled, a replacement back cover for the Pixel 4a XL had leaked online last month, revealing a slightly different design compared to the Pixel 4a. Tech accessories store Pigtou has now teamed up with leaker @xleaks7 to publish renders showing the canceled the phone from nearly every angle.
Unsurprisingly, the renders show the Pixel 4a XL would have looked fairly similar to the Pixel 4a. The phone would have featured a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display for the selfie camera and dual cameras on the back. These renders also show a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. A 3.5mm headphone jack can be seen on the top of the phone.
In terms of physical size, Pigtou claims the Pixel 4a XL would have measured 154.3 x 73.9 x 8.2mm. Thanks to the hole-punch display, the Pixel 4a XL would have been a lot more compact than the Pixel 3a XL and only slightly bigger than the Pixel 3a.
