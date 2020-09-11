Google Pixel 4aSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

What you need to know

  • New renders show off the Google Pixel 4a in what would have been known as Barely Blue.
  • That color option was cancelled shortly before launch.
  • The Pixel 4a is currently being sold in a single shade, very aptly named as Just Black.

Google's Pixel 4a was rumored to be arriving with both black and blue color options earlier this year. In the process of preparing the phone for launch, Google would later go on to scrap the color blue in what has been intuited to be a cost-saving exercise and ship the Pixel in one colour only, Just Black. This week, however, we get a peek of what the blue Pixel would have looked at, courtesy of 9to5Google.

Pixel 4a Blue Official 3d RendersSource: 9to5Google

As earlier reports shared, it would most likely have been called "Barely Blue" and would have taken the slot of the "other" color Google liked to ship its Pixels with (think Really Blue, Not Pink, and Purplish).

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Reviewing the Pixel 4a, Android Central's Ara Wagoner commented:

The Pixel 4a delivers camera performance that punches above its weight class yet again while offering up the most well-rounded phone under $600. The doubled storage and increased RAM help you speed along through your day, and the battery life should get you through the average day with room to spare. Yeah, it looks boring on the outside, but it works great, and it's a third the price of a Galaxy S20. Slap a cute case on it, and let's go!

It's a shame it comes in Just Black, but as Ara notes, colorful cases exist. Besides, if it helped keep the price down, some may consider it a worthy sacrifice.

Get More Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.