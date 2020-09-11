Google's Pixel 4a was rumored to be arriving with both black and blue color options earlier this year. In the process of preparing the phone for launch, Google would later go on to scrap the color blue in what has been intuited to be a cost-saving exercise and ship the Pixel in one colour only, Just Black. This week, however, we get a peek of what the blue Pixel would have looked at, courtesy of 9to5Google .

As earlier reports shared, it would most likely have been called "Barely Blue" and would have taken the slot of the "other" color Google liked to ship its Pixels with (think Really Blue, Not Pink, and Purplish).

Reviewing the Pixel 4a, Android Central's Ara Wagoner commented:

The Pixel 4a delivers camera performance that punches above its weight class yet again while offering up the most well-rounded phone under $600. The doubled storage and increased RAM help you speed along through your day, and the battery life should get you through the average day with room to spare. Yeah, it looks boring on the outside, but it works great, and it's a third the price of a Galaxy S20. Slap a cute case on it, and let's go!

It's a shame it comes in Just Black, but as Ara notes, colorful cases exist. Besides, if it helped keep the price down, some may consider it a worthy sacrifice.