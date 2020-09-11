What you need to know
- New renders show off the Google Pixel 4a in what would have been known as Barely Blue.
- That color option was cancelled shortly before launch.
- The Pixel 4a is currently being sold in a single shade, very aptly named as Just Black.
Google's Pixel 4a was rumored to be arriving with both black and blue color options earlier this year. In the process of preparing the phone for launch, Google would later go on to scrap the color blue in what has been intuited to be a cost-saving exercise and ship the Pixel in one colour only, Just Black. This week, however, we get a peek of what the blue Pixel would have looked at, courtesy of 9to5Google.
As earlier reports shared, it would most likely have been called "Barely Blue" and would have taken the slot of the "other" color Google liked to ship its Pixels with (think Really Blue, Not Pink, and Purplish).
Reviewing the Pixel 4a, Android Central's Ara Wagoner commented:
The Pixel 4a delivers camera performance that punches above its weight class yet again while offering up the most well-rounded phone under $600. The doubled storage and increased RAM help you speed along through your day, and the battery life should get you through the average day with room to spare. Yeah, it looks boring on the outside, but it works great, and it's a third the price of a Galaxy S20. Slap a cute case on it, and let's go!
It's a shame it comes in Just Black, but as Ara notes, colorful cases exist. Besides, if it helped keep the price down, some may consider it a worthy sacrifice.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These home security systems are excellent alternatives to ADT
Do-it-yourself security systems are on the rise, with smart home automation, affordable cameras and price transparency making them appealing to consumers. Professionally installed systems will cost much more, but also are more likely to have better coverage of your home and smart tech. We've weighed the best systems in both categories, to help you decide which system fits your needs...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: The future isn't flat
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 demonstrates Samsung's ability to improve upon its own designs at an incredible rate, with a stronger hinge and a much larger cover display that makes for a completely new experience.
Some Google Pixel 3 phones are suffering from a battery swelling issue
Some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users have reported that their phones suffer from swelling battery issues, causing the back cover to start popping off.
Grab a great case for your Google Pixel 4a!
The Pixel 4a is a great phone for an even greater price, but it isn't the most flashy phone on the market. Thankfully, there are flashy, fashionable, and dependable cases out there you can grab to spice things up!