Earlier this month, we got our first look at the OnePlus 8 , courtesy of reliable tipster @OnLeaks and CashKaro. Now, @OnLeaks has teamed up with the folks at 91Mobiles to release the very first renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The CAD-based renders reveal the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a slightly tweaked design featuring a hole-punch cutout in the upper-left corner of the display, similar to the standard OnePlus 8. At the back, OnePlus 8 Pro will have a vertical triple camera array, joined by a 3D ToF sensor. Strangely, however, these renders seem to suggest the OnePlus 8 will have a thicker top bezel than the standard OnePlus 8.

As per @OnLeaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.65-inch display, marginally smaller than the 6.67-inch panel on the OnePlus 7T Pro. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch screen size. Both phones are expected to feature 90Hz panels, just like the current OnePlus 7T series.

Along with the hole-punch cutout and 3D ToF sensor, these renders also show a redesigned speaker grille at the bottom. In terms of physical size, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to measure 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm. Since the OnePlus 8 Pro isn't likely to be unveiled until mid-2020, its key tech specs remain a mystery at this point. We expect it to be powered by Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon chipset, rumored to be called the Snapdragon 865.