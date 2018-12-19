We're big fans of the Google Pixel 3 here at Android Central, and while we highly recommend buying the phone for yourself if you have the means to, we also understand that spending at least $799 on a new phone isn't realistic for a lot of folks.

The Google Store is running a sale right now to make the Pixel 3 series a bit easier on your wallet, with the regular Pixel 3 going for just $699 and the larger 3 XL selling for $749. That's $100 and $150 off each phone, respectively.

That discount is applied automatically, but at the checkout page, but you can also choose to enter one of the below promo codes instead. You'll get the same $100 or $150 discount, plus the person whose code you use will score $100 to spend on the Google Store for themselves. Also, even though the current Google Store discounts expire on December 22, the promo codes are good through December 31.

A lot of the AC forum members have been sharing their codes for other people to use. Here are a few that have already been shared: