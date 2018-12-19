We're big fans of the Google Pixel 3 here at Android Central, and while we highly recommend buying the phone for yourself if you have the means to, we also understand that spending at least $799 on a new phone isn't realistic for a lot of folks.

The Google Store is running a sale right now to make the Pixel 3 series a bit easier on your wallet, with the regular Pixel 3 going for just $699 and the larger 3 XL selling for $749. That's $100 and $150 off each phone, respectively.

That discount is applied automatically, but at the checkout page, but you can also choose to enter one of the below promo codes instead. You'll get the same $100 or $150 discount, plus the person whose code you use will score $100 to spend on the Google Store for themselves. Also, even though the current Google Store discounts expire on December 22, the promo codes are good through December 31.

A lot of the AC forum members have been sharing their codes for other people to use. Here are a few that have already been shared:

DavidH859

Here's a couple more codes B-3ICYNA48NAXTAL5EJ37FT9H for pixel 3 B-3I41DSDE3GRDYUPZHXE7OFI for the 3xl

Freshy03

Pixel 3 Promo code: B-L0622QTF9BDSRTBBS4HC5WYPixel 3 XL Promo code: B-L0EUGB0UWSBTZN412X9PEYN

bhatech

Here is mine, $100 off on Pixel 3 and $150 off on Pixel 3 XL. Pixel 3 Promo code: B-K9HIOHGXOR8TDL8NEYILQEX Pixel 3 XL Promo code: B-K9RSRJRN0PPFLE0AKPNL97O

Zendroid1

Here's some more if anyone needs them. Pixel 3 Promo code: B-05DFH9RK33YZH3FPCJ8JH40 Pixel 3 XL Promo code: B-05HBEQ28BHXP6AXLHHOMIZL

If none of those work for you, feel free to try mine as well!

  • Pixel 3 promo code: B-PRAEX9GTM3P06ZF91OR388L
  • Pixel 3 XL promo code: B-PRUDGN00R6MGW2PY9Q61JZK

Have a code of your own that you want to offer to someone?

Share your code in the forums!

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

