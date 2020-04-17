If you're not the sort of person to drop $1,000 and up on the latest and greatest flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is likely one of the best phones on the market for you. It offers you a way to get flagship-quality features without a flagship-quality price and right now at Best Buy, it is discounted by $200 or more and comes with a free $50 Best Buy gift card. You can choose to activate the phone and pay in full for instant savings, or go ahead with an installment plan and benefit from monthly bill credits. The $50 e-gift card will be created and sent to your email your Galaxy S10e is fulfilled or picked up in-store.

Samsung Galaxy S10e + $50 Best Buy Gift Card This one-day deal offers savings on the phone in the form of monthly bill credits or instant savings on the full total price. The $50 Best Buy gift card will be sent via email and can be spent on whatever you want. $399.99 $599.99 $200 off See at Best Buy

With the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup of devices, the already affordable S10e fell to just $599.99. That's an incredible price for the amount of phone you're getting. With this current price drop, you're getting the 2019 phone for lower than ever before and you can activate it with the network of your choosing.

Samsung's Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and some of the best cameras we've seen on a Samsung device to date. Over in our review, it was dubbed a "(near) complete Galaxy S10 experience in a smaller, less expensive package" and rated with four out of five stars. Our Everything You Need To Know guide on the S10 is a great place to search for information if you have any other questions.

Before anything has a chance to go wrong with your new device, make sure to purchase a case and screen protector for it! Our list of best accessories for the Galaxy S10e can help you secure the essentials quickly without having to travel to different shops or browse Amazon all night. Once you're done shopping there, this guide to the best leather cases for Samsung Galaxy S10e can help make sure your phone is properly protected.