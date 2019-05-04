We now know how much the phone will cost in India. According to a tweet by Ishan Agarwal , the 6GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 7 Pro will cost ₹49,999 ($725), with the 8GB/256GB edition set to be available for ₹52,999 ($770). The high-end version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost ₹57,999 ($845). As it's a leak, there's a possibility that the prices may be altered before the launch, but it gives us a good indication as to what to expect from the next OnePlus device.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the company's most ambitious phone yet, but with the device set to retail for ₹49,999, it's going up against Samsung and even Apple. The iPhone XR got a huge price cut in India last month, with the device now selling for ₹59,990 ($870). Samsung, meanwhile is getting much more aggressive with its Galaxy A series, and the ₹28,999 ($420) Galaxy A70 is one of the best phones I've used all year.

What made OnePlus devices so successful in the past was the fact that they undercut "true" flagships considerably, but that isn't the case with the OnePlus 7 Pro. The device, therefore, will need to have a stellar camera that can hold its own against the best that Google, Huawei, and Samsung have to offer.

The phone will be available in three color options: Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond. The OnePlus 7 is also set to make its debut alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro in India, and we should know how much that particular phone will cost shortly.

