If you're looking to smarten up your home, or add a couple more Google Assistant devices to your existing setup, now's a great time to do so with this deal offer two Google Nest Hubs for only just $99.96 via QVC. Better yet, if this is your first QVC purchase you can save a further $5 with code FRIENDS. When not on sale, a single Nest Hub goes for $129, though you can get them for $99 most places. Regardless, you're essentially getting two for the price of one with this deal. That means you can have Google Assistant in more rooms of your home at no extra cost.

Google Nest Hub is a first-party Google smart home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear the information you request. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more, as well as all of the regular voice commands like setting timers, listening to music, finding out the latest news and sports results, and getting answers from Google.

We reviewed the Hub on release, praising its display, build-quality and smart home management tools. The real kicker here is that the Google Nest Hub can control tons of smart home products. We also compared the Nest Hub to the popular Echo Show 5 to figure out which is best to buy. That's worth a look if you're deciding between the two, though (spoiler alert) we sided with the Nest Hub thanks to its larger display, better YouTube and photo experience, and general integration with your Android phone.