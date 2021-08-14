The Galaxy Z Flip is now available at Samsung for as low as $499.99 when you trade-in an eligible device. Samsung's multi-device trade-in program allows you to trade in up to four devices — watches, tablets, and phones — to save up to $500 on the purchase of your new device and bring its monthly cost down to just $13.89 per month. Samsung is even throwing in a $150 Samsung Credit for all pre-orders that can be used on select items including Samsung TVs, the new Galaxy Watch 4, and much more.

While the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 happens to be one of the most affordable foldable phones to date, it's still a rather pricey device when compared to traditional smartphones. Luckily, Samsung and several other retailers have a few excellent offers that can help you save hundreds on one of the best folding phones to come out in 2021.

Trade-in up to four eligible devices when pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Samsung and you'll score up to $500 off! That would bring its cost as low as $13.89 per month. You'll also receive a $150 Samsung credit that can be used on Samsung TVs, the new Galaxy Watch 4, accessories, and more, though you'll have to shop no later than August 26 to snag this offer.

Carrier deals may have risen to the top of this guide on the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals so far, but Samsung's offer actually gives buyers the best of both worlds by selling the device unlocked as well as attached to various major carriers. During the purchase you can also score a discounted 3-year Samsung Care+ plan with zero payments for the first 12 months.

There are plenty more deals to consider, though the Verizon customers out there and those willing to switch arguably have the best offers available right now. Those who switch can pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free at Verizon right now when you trade-in an eligible device and add a line on select Unlimited plans, while current customers can save up to $500 off with a trade-in and a new line. You'll even score $200 Samsung Credit when pre-ordering this device at Verizon which is $50 more than Samsung offers!

Then again, another offer at Verizon scores you the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free when you buy the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 at regular price. This deal even comes with the Samsung Fold Cover and S Pen bundle for free along with an additional $150 Samsung Credit for pre-orders.