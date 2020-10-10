While Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale doesn't officially begin until October 13, plenty of early Prime Day deals have already gone live — some of which don't even require a Prime membership yet. On Prime Day, all of Amazon's best deals will only be available to Amazon Prime members which means now is the best time to shop if you're not a member. There's no telling whether these deals will live on through Prime Day, so it's time to shop now if you see any offers you're interested in.

Of course, there's a way you can shop on Prime Day without paying for a Prime membership; start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and you'll be able to buy anything on sale during Prime Day at its 'Prime Exclusive' price, as well as score free two-day shipping on your orders and all the rest of the perks that come with being a member of Amazon Prime.