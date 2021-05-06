There's no question that Samsung makes some of the best Android phones on the market. From budget phones to mid-range marvels like the Galaxy A52 5G or Galaxy S20 FE, on up to the most premium devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is a leader in smartphone hardware.
The company has also seriously stepped up its software game with its One UI skin of Android, which is packed with all sorts of accessibility and usability features. One of those features, love it or hate it, is its Bixby smart assistant. Some people coexist with Bixby, some ignore it, and some are downright hostile to it and want to get rid of it at all costs, including rooting their phones.
We want to hear from you — Have you tried to disable or remove Bixby from your Samsung Galaxy phone? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
