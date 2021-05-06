Bixby Voice on the Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Android Central

There's no question that Samsung makes some of the best Android phones on the market. From budget phones to mid-range marvels like the Galaxy A52 5G or Galaxy S20 FE, on up to the most premium devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is a leader in smartphone hardware.

The company has also seriously stepped up its software game with its One UI skin of Android, which is packed with all sorts of accessibility and usability features. One of those features, love it or hate it, is its Bixby smart assistant. Some people coexist with Bixby, some ignore it, and some are downright hostile to it and want to get rid of it at all costs, including rooting their phones.

Hello How can I remove Bixby from my Samsung Galaxy Note 10 plus (Android 11)? I can't even find any way to disable it! I have stopped it from firing up when I hit the Power button (on the left), but I can see that Bixby still has access to my Camera, my Contacts, my Location etc. I regard this as a violation of my privacy. Do I have to "Root" my phone? If so how to I do that? J

PS To get clear the ONLY reason why I would want to Root my Note 10+ is because Bixby can't be disabled!

Kizzy Catwoman
You need an app called Package disabler. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pdp.deviceowner

mustang7757
If your in the US it's pretty hard to root , and if done wrong it will break Samsung pay,Samsung pass,health app and few others for good on the device

