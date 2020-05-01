Today's the day you finally get one of them fancy robot vacuums to clean up your messes. The Eufy RoboVac 15C self-charging robot vacuum cleaner is down to $115.99 at Newegg. This is a refurbished unit that's sold directly by the official Anker store (Eufy is a brand of Anker). The robot vacuum comes with a three-month warranty. The same model robot vacuum goes for $250 new, so in this case you can get a lot of the same performance for less than half the price. There is a newer model called the 15C Max, but that one is currently $260 on the Eufy website.

The 15C is a Wi-Fi equipped robot vacuum. That means you can connect it to your smart home to gain voice control using Amazon Alexa or you can use the free app to control it from your smartphone. If your friendly little robot vac has wondered off somewhere and you haven't seen it in a while, use the app to find it. It might be stuck and need your help! You can also schedule the vacuum with the app and ask it to get to work by talking to it through Alexa.

This is a super slim robot vacuum at just 2.8 inches, but despite its diminutive size it can still reach suction levels up to 1300Pa. It has BoostIQ tech built into it that helps the device decide when it needs to temporarily boost suction power for extra strength and the best possible clean.

The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 100 minutes at a time, and the robot vacuum is smart enough to know when the battery is running low. It will return to its dock, recharge, and then finish whatever job it started.

You get an anti-scratch tempered glass cover that will protect the 15C when going under furniture and things like that. The infrared sensors also help it avoid running into things or falling down stairs.

It comes with a remote control, charging base, cleaning tool, an extra set of filters, four side brushes, and five cable ties.