We regularly watch for the best Bluetooth headphones under $50, and the Plantronics Backbeat Fit 350 don't normally count because they regularly sell as high as $60 and even $80 at some retailers. Right now you can get these great Bluetooth headphones for $39.99 at Best Buy and while price-matched at Amazon. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, so you'll want to act fast before the price expires.

Jam Plantronics BackBeat Fit 350 Bluetooth headphones Has a six hour battery life that can last up to 240 hours in standby mode. Has 6mm drivers with passive noise canceling and rich sound. IPX5 rated for water resistance so you can use them at the gym or while walking in the rain. $39.99 $60.00 $20 off See at Best Buy

Looking for an easy pair of headphones to take with you to the gym? That's what the Backbeat Fit 350 would be good for. They use Bluetooth 4.1 technology so you get low power consumption and no interuptions while you're streaming your favorite tunes. They pair simply and easily with any of your Bluetooth devices.

You'll also get a six hour battery life that will last for up to 240 hours in standby mode, so you can toss them in your bag without needing to worry about recharging them before you hit the gym at the end of the day. You can count on them to still be working when you head out for the day.

The headphones are IPx5 rated, which means they have a resistance to water. That includes sweat when you're going hard on the treadmill or something like rain, like if you get caught in a downpoor while waiting for some transportation.

The in-line controls include a microphone for hands-free talking, volume adjustment, the ability to skip tracks, and even a way for you to access a voice assistant like Siri or Google Assistant. The earloops are designed to fit securely on your head and come with eartips and stabilizers that help ensure a perfect, long-lasting, and comfortable fit. Even while you're working out as hard as possible, the Backbeat Fit 350 won't fall off.