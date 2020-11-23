Considering how over four million copies of The Last of Us Part 2 were sold in its first three days after release, seeing this game half off is pretty impressive. You're not going to find a better discount on this gritty adventure anytime soon.

With Black Friday getting underway, it's the perfect time to scroll through and grab big games that you've missed out on over the past year. The Last of Us Part 2 is Naughty Dog's longest game ever and if you've been waiting to grab it, it's now half off. At just $30, this is the perfect time to dive in and experience the dark post-apocalyptic world and how it has changed since the events of the first game.

The Last of Us Part 2 is a bold sequel to the classic 2013 game that doesn't hold back with shocking plot twists that see players on a quest of vengeance across Seattle. Humans and infected clash with Ellie and her friends in a story that shouldn't be missed, especially since it's $30 off for Black Friday.

The Last of Us Part 2 is set five years after The Last of Us and sees players stepping into Ellie's shoes as she embarks on a quest for vengeance. Naughty Dog's art direction and technical work here is stellar and the game truly strains the PS4 hardware to the max of what it can do. Whatever your opinion of the story ends up being, this is a standout PS4 exclusive and one you don't want to miss.

While it hasn't been specifically enhanced for the PS5, it will load faster installed on Sony's new machine thanks to the ultra-fast SSD. If you're running out of internal space, you might want to consider grabbing a discounted external hard drive as well while the Black Friday sale lasts.

As discounts come and go over the week, the best PS5 and video game deals will include other games and accessories that you won't want to miss out on.