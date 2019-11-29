I write all the morning, and I rant all the evening, so my keyboard needs to keep up with my passion with precision, lest typos invade my musings and meandering writings. I do a fair bit of writing on mushy laptop keyboards. However, nothing makes me happier when I come home than plugging my Chromebook into my makeshift docking station and watching the switches of my AUKEY KM-G3 light up in a rainbow of welcoming shades as I sit down and keep banging out articles and essays. This is a keyboard I've loved and trusted for two years, and today it hits its lowest price ever.
Go mechanical!
AUKEY KM-G3 Mechanical Keyboard
Join me in clicky, mechanical heaven!
This is the wired keyboard I've used with my Chromebooks at my standing desk, and with its clicky Blue switches and RGB lighting, it has served me quite well for the last two years. Just be mindful: Blue switches are loud!
$38.66
$64.99 $26.33 off
We've consistently featured the KM-G3 in our Best Keyboards for Chromebooks because even though it doesn't have Chrome OS icons on its function keys, the RGB lighting can be controlled without any specific Windows software. You can adjust the lighting right there on the keyboard. This keyboard is in it for the long haul, both Jerry Hildenbrand and I have been rocking ours for two years, and they are still banging along as if they were new.
Jerry wrote that this is the keyboard he can't live without and he perfectly sums up why AUKEY's switches are better than its list price and absolutely worth the investment:
"At first, the Otemu brand switches were clearly different from the Cherry Blue switches I was used to, and it took about a week to settle in. Otemu switches aren't the "premium" brand when it comes to mechanical keyboard switches, but the differences turned out to make them more appealing for me. They are louder when the switch activates, have a bit more resistance, and return to their original position faster than Cherry brand switches. When combined with Aukey's electronics that allow for excellent rollover and preventing ghost typing (taking too long and make a character end up out of place), it's about perfect when it comes to making a living every day."
For $40, I don't think you'll find a better mechanical keyboard anywhere else, not even on Black Friday. It's a great blend of old-school substance with slick new-school style.
Get ready for Black Friday!
- Black Friday Deals
- Black Friday Week at Amazon is here!
- Best Early Walmart Black Friday Deals
- Black Friday: Everything You Need To Know
- Best Buy Black Friday 2019: Best Deals, Ads, & Sales
- Black Friday Carrier Deals: Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, & more
- Black Friday VPN Deals: ExpressVPN, PIA, NordVPN, & more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.