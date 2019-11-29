I write all the morning, and I rant all the evening, so my keyboard needs to keep up with my passion with precision, lest typos invade my musings and meandering writings. I do a fair bit of writing on mushy laptop keyboards. However, nothing makes me happier when I come home than plugging my Chromebook into my makeshift docking station and watching the switches of my AUKEY KM-G3 light up in a rainbow of welcoming shades as I sit down and keep banging out articles and essays. This is a keyboard I've loved and trusted for two years, and today it hits its lowest price ever.

This is the wired keyboard I've used with my Chromebooks at my standing desk, and with its clicky Blue switches and RGB lighting, it has served me quite well for the last two years. Just be mindful: Blue switches are loud!

We've consistently featured the KM-G3 in our Best Keyboards for Chromebooks because even though it doesn't have Chrome OS icons on its function keys, the RGB lighting can be controlled without any specific Windows software. You can adjust the lighting right there on the keyboard. This keyboard is in it for the long haul, both Jerry Hildenbrand and I have been rocking ours for two years, and they are still banging along as if they were new.

Jerry wrote that this is the keyboard he can't live without and he perfectly sums up why AUKEY's switches are better than its list price and absolutely worth the investment: