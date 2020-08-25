The HyperX Alpha Cloud S gaming headset has dropped to $109.99 on Amazon. That's a $20 discount from its usual $130 price. The headset has not gone on sale much since it was released earlier this year. The only other price drop was back in June when it first hit this low, but it has never gone lower than today. That last deal didn't last very long, and neither will this one.

Save some money HyperX Cloud Alpha S surround sound PC gaming headset Has custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound, bass adjustment sliders, and a durable aluminum frame. The dual chamber drivers provide powerful sound, and the audio control mixer gives you advanced control over the sound. Has detachable mic and braided cable. $109.99 $130.00 $20 off See at Amazon

We reviewed the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset and gave it 4 stars out of 5. Daniel Rubino said, "The Cloud Alpha S is undoubtedly one of the most comfortable headphones I have used, and quality that HyperX delivers is, as usual, very good." He added, "Overall, between the solid build and audio quality, the Hyper Cloud Alpha S Blackouts are easy to recommend."

This headset features custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound. Purists like to say 7.1 surround sound on a headset is just marketing speak, and truthfully it is hard to get authentic 7.1 surround sound through two earcups. But if there was a headset that could accomplish it, it's this one. At least as close as you can expect, and you'll definitely notice an improvement in sound when using this while playing games or watching movies.

The HyperX includes a slider for bass adjustment, dual chamber drivers for powerful, accurate sound, and more. You'll get HyperX's signature comfort so you can keep going for hours. That comfort includes breathable leatherette and memory foam, so it's comfortable every time you put them on. And the HyperX is built with a durable aluminum frame, so it's not going to quit on you anytime soon.

You'll be able to keep up with your team and communicate freely, too, thanks to the detachable mic that also has noise-cancellation built in. The braided cable won't tangle, either.