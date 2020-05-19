If you're been looking to upgrade to the GoPro Hero8 Black action camera, now's your chance. Costco has a unique bundle that combines the Hero8 Black with The Handler floating hand grip, a spare battery, a carrying case, and a 32GB microSD card all for just $289.99. The Hero8 by itself has been selling at $300 since its $100 price drop we reported on a month ago. The Handler sells for around $22 at B&H, a spare battery costs about $20 at Best Buy, and the case and microSD card are worth about $10 total. So you're getting around $50 worth of free stuff plus the $10 discount on the camera itself, giving you $60 worth of value here. The deal does require a Costco membership.

The Hero8 just released last fall and it offers some good improvements over the previous generations. More so than ever, the GoPro is designed to travel with you. It's a more pocketable design and has folding fingers at the base so you can easily swap mounts. The side door makes changing out the rechargeable battery that much faster, and the lens is twice as impact resistant. It can record videos in a max resolution of 4K with 60 fps and take 12MP still photos.

If you're using the GoPro the way it was meant to be used, you're probably running around or biking or doing something very active. That means image stabilization has to be a priority. The Hero8 uses HyperSmooth 2.0 to provide three levels of stabilization, including a boost that helps you get the smoothest video possible. The technology works at all resolutions and frame rates, and it features in-app horizon leveling as well.

Shoot time lapse that is super stabilized with TimeWarp 2.0. It can automatically adjust speed based on the motion, scene detection, and lighting. Slow it down in real time to focus on interesting moments and then speed it back up. Whether you're using photo or video, the camera has LiveBurst that records 1.5 seconds before and after every moment so you can find the perfect frame.