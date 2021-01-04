This bundle on Amazon includes the GoPro Hero9 Black action camera and the Adventure Kit for a total of $399. That's $50 off since the Hero9 has been selling for around $399 since October and the Adventure Kit goes for $50 on its own, essentially giving you all those accessories for free.

The GoPro Hero9 Black is the newest generation of GoPro, which just released back in September. This action camera has some amazing technology built into its tiny form, and it makes huge improvements over the previous generations. The Hero9 uses a brand new 23.6MP sensor. You'll be able to take pictures that are lifelike, sharp, and fluid. You can shoot video in resolutions up to 5K, which is the highest ever for a GoPro. Even if you don't go that high, you can shoot in 4K at up to 60fps for absolutely stunning videos.

You'll also get plenty of help to make sure you record the best video or take the best photos. For example, there is in-camera horizon leveling so your pictures always look straight. This works up to a 45% tilt. You can use SuperPhoto to capture professional looking images at 20MP and automatically process the best image. GoPro's HyperSmooth gets an upgrade to 3.0, and this is GoPro's video stabilization technology. Get smooth video every time.

The Hero9 Black also has a front display for easy framing and intuitive camera control. The rear touchscreen is larger than before and has a touch zoom. You can live stream in 1080p on social media platforms, and you can connect the camera to your computer and use it as a webcam.

The camera is also rugged and waterproof (down to 33 feet) right out of the box so you don't have to worry about taking it with you on your next adventure.

Your new accessory kit comes with three mounts to help you get the perfect shot no matter what you're doing. You'll get The Handler, which is a floating hand grip for handheld shots, a head strap for point-of-view shots, the QuickClip to attach the Hero9 to your cap or belt, and a compact carrying case to carry it all.