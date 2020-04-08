The Brother HL-L2390DW monochrome all-in-one laser printer is down to $84.99 at Staples when you use the code 45242. This code takes $15 off any order of $60 or more, so you could use it on something else too if you need other office supplies. Despite being a great printer, we only ever see this one go on sale through unique coupon code deals like this, which is why we recommend using the code this way.

Staples does not have this Brother printer available for delivery, and even if it did the delivery would probably be pretty slow thanks to delays from the global health issues. Order the printer for in-store pickup, though, and Staples should have it ready in less than an hour.

Print from Home Brother HL-L2390DW monochrome all-in-one laser printer Delivery isn't available, but in-store pickup is. Scans, copies, and has duplex printing. Prints up to 32 pages a minute with a 250-sheet capacity. Use card stock, envelopes, and more. Easy to link to Wi-Fi and print from mobile devices or laptop. $85.00 $100.00 $15 off See at Staples With coupon: 45242

You'll be able to print all kinds of stuff with the HL-L2390DW. It can print envelopes, card stock, and many sizes of paper with easy access to a manual feed slot. All your documents will look professionally done with high resolution, and it has two-sided printing. You won't even have to refill the paper tray very often since it can hold up to 250 sheets. You won't have to wait long for your prints either because this thing can crank out 32 pages per minute.

The printer is also equipped with a flatbed scanner that makes copying easy to do. Scan directly from mobile devices, too. While you're at it, print from your laptop, smartphone, or tablet with wireless printing.

Brother offers free tech support for the life of the product. Sign up with Amazon Dash Replenishment to automatically order new toner whenever you get low. If this printer is seeing a lot of work in a small business or home office, it's nice to have Amazon's service setup so you'll never get stuck with a whole bunch of stuff to print and no way to do it.