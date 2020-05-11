Today is the day to upgrade your locks! The August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge is on sale for just $179.99 via Woot today only. The Pro normally sells for around $200 and sometimes goes as high as $280, which is the price you'll find it going for at other retailers like Best Buy. The discount applies to both the silver and dark gray colors, though the deal ends tonight or when sold out.

The August Smart Lock Pro is a fantastic smart lock that is near the top of most smart lock lists, including our own, thanks to its ease of use, advanced functionality, and more. One really great aspect of this lock is that it doesn't require a complicated install. It sits on top of your current single deadbolt, and you can even still use the keys you have now after it's installed. The whole thing takes 10 minutes and a screwdriver.

Once installed, you'll be able to download the August app on your smartphone and monitor all sorts of things about the lock. Check on your door and make sure it's locked or unlock it from a distance. You'll be able to control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes.

Use the included Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to connect the smart lock to your smart home, too. This way you can use the app even when you're at work to monitor the door. You can control it with your voice using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. Tell your voice assistant to lock the door when you forget. August is also one of the few smart locks that can work with Z-Wave Plus products.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.