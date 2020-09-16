The Arlo Q 1080p HD Wi-Fi security camera is down to $79.99 with code 9SMARTHM228 at Newegg. That's a unique code that knocks $30 off the price. We have not seen the Arlo Q go on sale recently, actually, with its last big sale being a drop to $90 back in June. Today's price is in fact the lowest we've seen in some time, if not ever. The same Arlo Q is still going for around $110 at most retailers including Amazon.
Always see last 7 days with free cloud storage. This camera records in 1080p video that can be viewed from any mobile device. It also has motion and sound detection, two-way audio, and night vision. Works with Alexa, Google, HomeKit, and more.
This camera allows you to live stream 1080p HD video from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, tablet, or computer, while its enhanced night vision ensures you can see clearly even in total darkness. You can set it to record when motion or sound is detected and then access your recordings from anywhere using the Arlo app. The camera f eatures a built-in microphone and speaker so you can talk back and forth with people using the app as well.
Arlo allows you to keep seven days of footage and audio in the cloud for free. You do have the option to upgrade to a non-stop video recording service that will literally record 24/7, but you don't have to if you don't want to. This might be a better choice if you plan to put up a few of these and want to really monitor a situation going on at home like those darn rabbits getting into your garden again.
The coolest thing about this camera, however, is that it works with Alexa for voice control, allowing you to pair it with a device like the Echo Dot. It also works with a variety of other platforms like Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and more. It's a very versatile camera that can instantly improve your smart home.
