The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless earbuds are a mouthful to say, but they are also on sale for $99.99 when you use the code LIBERTY30US during checkout. That knocks $30 off the regular price and marks the first and only deal we've seen on this earbuds. I mean, they are so new they only released on Amazon yesterday, so that explains why there haven't been a lot of sales. You get a brand new pair of headphones with the latest Anker tech, and you get to save a chunk as well! The earbuds come in four available colors: Black, White, Blue, and Pink. The code should work on all of them.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro have targeted active noise-cancelling. That means you can use the free Soundcore app on your smartphone to choose from different scenarios based on where you are and what you're doing. The earbuds will then make the ambient noise disappear with extreme accuracy because they know exactly what to listen for. All you get is pure sound from the music you're streaming.

You'll also see a huge improvement in the audio based on Anker's new tech like the PureNote Driver feature. It boosts the bass by 45% and the frequency bandwidth by 30% compared to ordinary drivers. Plus the drivers are coated with 10 hardened nano-layers. What you get is audio that's stunningly accurate and clear.

The earbuds can also use HearID to analyse your hearing profile and create a sound setup tailored specifically to your ears. Pick from some preset sound profiles and adjust the EQ yourself to find the perfect sound.

The battery life lasts for up to a total of 26 hours with each earbud lasting seven hours and the charging case giving you more time before you ever have to plug in. You can also use these earbuds to answer phone calls thanks to the six noise-cancelling microphones that ensure your voice is isolated and clear.