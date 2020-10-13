The current deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K brings it down to just $30. That makes it one of the most affordable ways to add media streaming to your TV. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can search for content quickly and easily.

If you have a TV you love but want to add some smart features and media streaming to it, a Fire TV device is an excellent device to grab. They allow you to stream your favorite media content from services like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. They're affordable, don't take up much space, and work with a standard HDMI port, making it easy to stream onto any TV.

When the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K goes on sale, it's almost a no brainer. You can use it to stream TV shows and movies and control your smart home.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K provides arguably the best bang for your buck out of all the Fire TV devices, even when it's at its normal retail price. When you knock $20 off that price, it drops the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K below devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020).

On the media streaming side of things, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and streams in UHD. In addition to media streaming, if you have a smart home that's compatible with Alexa, you can use the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to control your devices.

This discount makes one of the best Amazon Fire TV sticks even more affordable. If you don't like the look of this deal, you can check out the rest of the best Prime Day Fire TV deals that are on right now.