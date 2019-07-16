The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a popular tablet for those looking for a cheap device that can do video, movies, apps, email, and web browsing. Amazon found that many were buying these devices for their kids, so it went out and actually made a kids version that features a "kid-proof" case that protects it from drops. This Prime Day, that very tablet is on sale for just $149.99, a $50 saving!
Amazon also sells this tablet in a pack of two, and since it's Prime Day, you'll be saving yourself $120 if you go for the two-pack. We absolutely recommend going for that deal, especially if you have multiple kids! The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition features a 10.1-inch 1080p HD display, with 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), and 10 hours of battery life, meaning it should get you through the day with ease. It's great for long car or plane journeys.
The HD Fire 10 Kids Edition is the perfect travel companion for kids on long journeys.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
If you're looking for a no-frills tablet that's great for watching movies and playing games, that can withstand treatment from a young child, the HD Fire 10 Kids Edition is your best bet with its 10.1 Full HD screen and 32GB storage.
In addition to the tablet, it also comes with one free year of Amazon's FaceTime Unlimited, which gives your kids access to over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. The device also comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee. If your kids break it, you'll get a new one, no questions asked!
