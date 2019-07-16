The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a popular tablet for those looking for a cheap device that can do video, movies, apps, email, and web browsing. Amazon found that many were buying these devices for their kids, so it went out and actually made a kids version that features a "kid-proof" case that protects it from drops. This Prime Day, that very tablet is on sale for just $149.99, a $50 saving!

Amazon also sells this tablet in a pack of two, and since it's Prime Day, you'll be saving yourself $120 if you go for the two-pack. We absolutely recommend going for that deal, especially if you have multiple kids! The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition features a 10.1-inch 1080p HD display, with 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), and 10 hours of battery life, meaning it should get you through the day with ease. It's great for long car or plane journeys.