Earlier this week, a report claimed that the upcoming Pixel 6 series phones won't ship with a charger in the box. Now, a new report from 91Mobiles suggests the flagship duo will offer significantly faster charging speeds than Google's current Pixel phones.

According to 91Mobiles, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will both support 33W fast charging, a major upgrade over the 18W charging speeds supported by the Pixel 5. If the information is accurate, Google's Pixel 6 series will have faster charging speeds than the best Samsung phones of 2021.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 series phones — including the Galaxy S21 Ultra, support 25W wired fast charging. However, flagship phones from companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi offer much higher charging speeds. The OnePlus 9 series, for instance, can charge at 65W over wired charging. Xiaomi's recently launched Mi Mix 4, on the other hand, touts 120W fast charging.

Besides shedding light on the charging speeds of the Pixel 6 series phones, the report also claims that Google's Pixel Fold has been delayed. It was expected to be announced alongside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Although there's no word on when the foldable Pixel could be launched, it is possible that Google may still preview the device at its fall hardware event. Rumors suggest the foldable phone will be powered by Google's new Tensor processor.